DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 220 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.