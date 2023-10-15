DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

