DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $10,065,720,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTCS opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

