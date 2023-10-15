Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 86.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BFEB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

