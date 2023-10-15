375 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.0 %

FBIN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

