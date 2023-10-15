First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,233.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,671,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.