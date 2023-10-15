DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

