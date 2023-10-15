Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

