DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

