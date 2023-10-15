ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Boosted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $87.29 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

