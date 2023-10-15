iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.71 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

