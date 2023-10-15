Bray Capital Advisors Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $337,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

