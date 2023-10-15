Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

