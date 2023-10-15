AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

FOCT opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

