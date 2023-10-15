Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 29,006 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,737,000.

VCSH stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

