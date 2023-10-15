AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,090,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,147,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

