Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $259.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

