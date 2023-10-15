AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 680 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $50.75 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.