AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 220.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $157,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 40.29 and a quick ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

