iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.