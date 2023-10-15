AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

