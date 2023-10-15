Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,052,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

