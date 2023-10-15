Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.29% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,625,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after buying an additional 375,469 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

