iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Taiyo Life Insurance Co.

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.6% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.43 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

