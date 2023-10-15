AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 40,478 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after buying an additional 253,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.19 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

