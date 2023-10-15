AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

