AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,035 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

