AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2,138.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,277 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 75,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $62.38 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

