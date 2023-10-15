AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 161,906 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

