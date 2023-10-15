AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 470,826 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,826 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,237,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,912 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,343. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

