AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

