DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,009 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DaVita by 6,031.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after buying an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

