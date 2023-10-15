697,638 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 697,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

