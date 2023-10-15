AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 105,307 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,307 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $731.46 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $499.84 and a one year high of $811.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

