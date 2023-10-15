AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 201,464 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 201,464 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $199,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 5,238,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

