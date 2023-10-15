AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,234 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.15% of West Fraser Timber worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

NYSE:WFG opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.13. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

