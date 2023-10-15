AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 53,423 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,423 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

HIG opened at $70.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

