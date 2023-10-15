Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

Shares of Block stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

