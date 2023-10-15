Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

ROK opened at $288.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.17 and its 200 day moving average is $298.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

