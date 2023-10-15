Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,785 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

