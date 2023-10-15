Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

