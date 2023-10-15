Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,156 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

