Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $219.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.