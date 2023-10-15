Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $497.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.72 and a 52-week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.