Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000.

About Adaptive High Income ETF

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

