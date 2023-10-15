Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 14.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 53.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $43.34 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

