AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 585,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 130,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

