AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 262,654 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 262,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 33,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 22,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,029.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 53,193 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.74.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.