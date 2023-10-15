EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 4,148 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

SWKS opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

