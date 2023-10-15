AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 119,545 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $24,806,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.83 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

